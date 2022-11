Senior Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Tertiary Qualifications

5+ years JAVA developer

7- 10 years IT Industry (on top of it)

Required tech:

Java

SQL

API

JTE

Experience:

– Worked within Big Teams

– Strong Financial background

– Great Integration experience

– Strong Technical skills

– Worked on Complex systems/projects

– Mature person

– Team player & Independent

Desired Skills:

