Senior MIS Analyst at SA Taxi Development Finance

Job Title: Senior MIS Analyst – Auto
Department: Business Intelligence
Reports to: Head of Data Extraction & Reporting (Current Manager & Title)
Main Purpose
Extracts data from relevant sources, to compile, analyse and report on data to assist the SA Taxi Auto Segment to make better business decisions.
Accountabilities
- Synthesize current business intelligence or trend data to make recommendations for action.
- Collect business intelligence data from available industry reports, public information, field reports, or purchased sources.
- Analyze competitive market strategies through analysis of related product, market, or share trends.
- Identify and analyze industry or geographic trends with business strategy implications.
- Create or review technical design documentation to ensure the accurate development of reporting solutions.
- Conduct or coordinate tests to ensure that intelligence is consistent with defined needs – Knowledge of business and applying consistency of Rules.
- Management of employees; Influence of tactical planning
Skills/Experience Required
- 5-8 years related MIS Experience for numbers and analysis
- MI reporting experience in Workflow, Parts and Warehousing, Financial Costing essential
- From Manufacturing/ Logistics / Warehousing company would be advantageous.
- Relevant Degree, Diploma or formal accreditation
- Advanced Excel, SQL, SSRS (Essential)
- Data Visualisation Platform Experience (PowerBI preferable)
Competencies Required
- Innovative thinker
- Culture enhancer
- People collaboration
- Examining Information
- Documenting facts
- Interpreting Data
- Developing Expertise
- Establishing rapport
- Articulating information
- Displaying information effectively
- Team working
- Embracing change
- Time management
- User management
- Assertive
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- MIS Experience
- MI reporting