Senior MIS Analyst at SA Taxi Development Finance

Nov 29, 2022

Job Title: Senior MIS Analyst – Auto
Department: Business Intelligence
Reports to: Head of Data Extraction & Reporting (Current Manager & Title)

Main Purpose

Extracts data from relevant sources, to compile, analyse and report on data to assist the SA Taxi Auto Segment to make better business decisions.

Accountabilities

  • Synthesize current business intelligence or trend data to make recommendations for action.
  • Collect business intelligence data from available industry reports, public information, field reports, or purchased sources.
  • Analyze competitive market strategies through analysis of related product, market, or share trends.
  • Identify and analyze industry or geographic trends with business strategy implications.
  • Create or review technical design documentation to ensure the accurate development of reporting solutions.
  • Conduct or coordinate tests to ensure that intelligence is consistent with defined needs – Knowledge of business and applying consistency of Rules.
  • Management of employees; Influence of tactical planning

Skills/Experience Required

  • 5-8 years related MIS Experience for numbers and analysis
  • MI reporting experience in Workflow, Parts and Warehousing, Financial Costing essential
  • From Manufacturing/ Logistics / Warehousing company would be advantageous.
  • Relevant Degree, Diploma or formal accreditation
  • Advanced Excel, SQL, SSRS (Essential)
  • Data Visualisation Platform Experience (PowerBI preferable)

Competencies Required

  • Innovative thinker
  • Culture enhancer
  • People collaboration
  • Examining Information
  • Documenting facts
  • Interpreting Data
  • Developing Expertise
  • Establishing rapport
  • Articulating information
  • Displaying information effectively
  • Team working
  • Embracing change
  • Time management
  • User management
  • Assertive

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • MIS Experience
  • MI reporting

