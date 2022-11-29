Senior MIS Analyst at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Title: Senior MIS Analyst – Auto

Department: Business Intelligence

Reports to: Head of Data Extraction & Reporting (Current Manager & Title)

Main Purpose

Extracts data from relevant sources, to compile, analyse and report on data to assist the SA Taxi Auto Segment to make better business decisions.

Accountabilities

Synthesize current business intelligence or trend data to make recommendations for action.

Collect business intelligence data from available industry reports, public information, field reports, or purchased sources.

Analyze competitive market strategies through analysis of related product, market, or share trends.

Identify and analyze industry or geographic trends with business strategy implications.

Create or review technical design documentation to ensure the accurate development of reporting solutions.

Conduct or coordinate tests to ensure that intelligence is consistent with defined needs – Knowledge of business and applying consistency of Rules.

Management of employees; Influence of tactical planning

Skills/Experience Required

5-8 years related MIS Experience for numbers and analysis

MI reporting experience in Workflow, Parts and Warehousing, Financial Costing essential

From Manufacturing/ Logistics / Warehousing company would be advantageous.

Relevant Degree, Diploma or formal accreditation

Advanced Excel, SQL, SSRS (Essential)

Data Visualisation Platform Experience (PowerBI preferable)

Competencies Required

Innovative thinker

Culture enhancer

People collaboration

Examining Information

Documenting facts

Interpreting Data

Developing Expertise

Establishing rapport

Articulating information

Displaying information effectively

Team working

Embracing change

Time management

User management

Assertive

Desired Skills:

Power BI

MIS Experience

MI reporting

Learn more/Apply for this position