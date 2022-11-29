Senior PHP Backend Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

TAKE charge of the development, code quality and stability of APIs and running of the CI and server infrastructure as the next Senior PHP Backend Developer sought by a dynamic EdTech Company providing tailored education solutions. You will be expected to write “clean” logical code, produce detailed specifications while developing & deploying new features to facilitate related procedures and tools as required. The ideal candidate will have excellent technical abilities, problem-solving, and decision-making experience. You must have 5+ years’ Software Dev work experience including expert-level PHP including Laravel stacks like Vapor, Forge, and Envoyer, Telescope & Horizon. You must also be proficient with Linux, MySQL, MongoDB and have a solid understanding of the containerizing of applications with Docker and Laravel Sail and experience writing code for a CMS platform (Not drag-and-drop — WordPress style).

DUTIES:

Work with Development teams and Product Managers to ideate software solutions.

Write “clean”, logical code.

Produce detailed specifications.

Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality.

Contribute to all phases of the Development life cycle.

Follow industry best practices.

Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary.

REQUIREMENTS:

Non-negotiables –

5+ Years’ experience as a Software Developer.

Be an expert in and have up-to-date experience with PHP – Laravel framework.

Proper understanding of Linux – Essential.

Fully understand the containerizing of applications with Docker and Laravel Sail.

Experience with Laravel stacks like Vapor, Forge, and Envoyer, Telescope and Horizon.

Experience with MySQL and MongoDB.

Experience writing code for a CMS platform (Not drag-and-drop — WordPress style).

Company tech stack –

PHP/Laravel, MySQL, MongoDB, TypeScript/JavaScript, [URL Removed] TailwindCSS/SCSS, Docker, Terraform, GitLab Runner, Ansible, AWS, Envoyer, Laravel Forge & Vapor, Linux (Ubuntu & CentOS)

Nice to haves –

Extensive experience in delivering software-based solutions.

Experience with creating and serving PHP libraries through composer.

Strong organisational skills and the ability to meet project deadlines, stay on track, and communicate workflow obstacles while working on assigned projects with efficiency and attention to detail.

Automated Testing.

Previous work experience in Publishing, eLearning and academic industries.

Debugging skills.

CI/CD and other DevOps skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Interest and experience in the technology aspects of Education and Education technology (EdTech).

Confidence, excellent interpersonal skills.

Prioritisation and planning skills.

Creativity, problem solving, ability to join the dots between unrelated notions and original ideas.

Strong numerical and logic skills.

Ability to be flexible in work assignments that may require changing priorities regularly.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

