Senior Systems Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Senior systems Developer .NET C# – Cape Town

Join this international company and set your career on fire!!

The French owned company provides retail credit to consumers. Your strong Dev Ops background and 5 years plus with .NET C# experience will secure you a position with this exceptional team.

Minimum requirements:



IT Degree or Diploma

Cloud experience will be advantageous

80% Back-end Development

Experience with MS SharePoint advantageous

advantageous NET

Experience in using Agile Methodology will be beneficial

will be beneficial Exposure to System Architecture & Technical Design

Experience in working with complex teams/environment

Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage

with experience in a as an advantage Expert knowledge of systems development processes

Problem solving skills

Multi-tasking

Good communication skills

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Senior systems Developer

.NET C#

Agile Methodology

ASP.NET

Learn more/Apply for this position