Nov 29, 2022

Service Desk Agent Mandarin, Italian, German (Contract)

4 x Mandarin Service Desk Agents
4 x Italian Service Desk Agents
4 x German Service Desk Agents

CONTRACT BASIS

  • Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed
  • Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes
  • Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date
  • Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner
  • Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required
  • Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals
  • Good, professional telephone etiquette
  • 1-2 Years’ experience in an IT Service Desk environment
  • 1-2 Years’ Customer Service experience
  • 1-2 Years’ experience in First Call Resolution

A+, N+ or Higher (Essential)
ITIL v3 or ITIL 4 (Preferred)

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • N+
  • Windows 2000
  • 1st Line

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

