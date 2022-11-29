Service Desk Agent Mandarin, Italian, German (Contract)
4 x Mandarin Service Desk Agents
4 x Italian Service Desk Agents
4 x German Service Desk Agents
CONTRACT BASIS
- Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed
- Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes
- Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date
- Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner
- Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required
- Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals
- Good, professional telephone etiquette
- 1-2 Years’ experience in an IT Service Desk environment
- 1-2 Years’ Customer Service experience
- 1-2 Years’ experience in First Call Resolution
A+, N+ or Higher (Essential)
ITIL v3 or ITIL 4 (Preferred)
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- Windows 2000
- 1st Line
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate