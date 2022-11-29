SQL Data Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

About the Role

Boutique agency is seeking a young & motivated analyst to join our team of highly skilled direct to customer specialists.

A highly diverse role in which you will be exposed & involved in all aspects of developing, implementing & measuring highly targeted, cross channel digital customer communication strategies.

Our client operates in a super exciting, yet challenging industry – across continents & target markets. You will be working with best of breed tech stack & a highly experienced team implementing sophisticated customer journeys.

A diverse role – you will learn the business from the ground up & you will be working on all aspects of data driven marketing. This is not a pigeon hole role! Identifying the right groups of customers & products that suit them one day, setting up campaigns another & analysing results on another.

Primarily a remote role. If Gauteng based – you will be expected to go into the client’s office once a week.

Requirements

A graduate or 1 – 2 years working experience in analytics. Digital marketing experience would be a plus.

Qualifications in Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Data Science, Data Analysis or similar fields required. Post graduate qualification in any of these fields is preferable.

Client facing skills – confident to work directly with & present to client

Teamwork – collaborate across cross functional team

Solution driven – innovative thinking

Detail orientated – this role requires high levels of accuracy & rigour

Dynamic – comfortable working in different and rapidly changing environments, including operational tasks

Analytical skills – experience in analysing data in Python or R and efficient in SQL and Excel

Data visualization – ability to visualise data using PowerBI, Tableau or Excel to generate insights

Data mining & machine learning – knowledge or experience in data cleansing, data validation and development of machine learning modelling for large datasets

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

Excel

Client

organized and detail focused

powerbi

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual Bonus

Performance Bonus

