SQL Data Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

About the Role
Boutique agency is seeking a young & motivated analyst to join our team of highly skilled direct to customer specialists.
A highly diverse role in which you will be exposed & involved in all aspects of developing, implementing & measuring highly targeted, cross channel digital customer communication strategies.
Our client operates in a super exciting, yet challenging industry – across continents & target markets. You will be working with best of breed tech stack & a highly experienced team implementing sophisticated customer journeys.
A diverse role – you will learn the business from the ground up & you will be working on all aspects of data driven marketing. This is not a pigeon hole role! Identifying the right groups of customers & products that suit them one day, setting up campaigns another & analysing results on another.
Primarily a remote role. If Gauteng based – you will be expected to go into the client’s office once a week.
Requirements
A graduate or 1 – 2 years working experience in analytics. Digital marketing experience would be a plus.
Qualifications in Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Data Science, Data Analysis or similar fields required. Post graduate qualification in any of these fields is preferable.
- Client facing skills – confident to work directly with & present to client
- Teamwork – collaborate across cross functional team
- Solution driven – innovative thinking
- Detail orientated – this role requires high levels of accuracy & rigour
- Dynamic – comfortable working in different and rapidly changing environments, including operational tasks
- Analytical skills – experience in analysing data in Python or R and efficient in SQL and Excel
- Data visualization – ability to visualise data using PowerBI, Tableau or Excel to generate insights
- Data mining & machine learning – knowledge or experience in data cleansing, data validation and development of machine learning modelling for large datasets
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Python
- Excel
- Client
- organized and detail focused
- powerbi
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Annual Bonus
- Performance Bonus