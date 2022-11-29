System Analyst

Nov 29, 2022

Qualifications
Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science

Experience in Retail (Desirable)

Experience working on projects in both Agile and DevOps – 3-5years
Understanding of cloud technology
Agile / Scrum Toolsets
3-5 years as a Functional Analyst
Sales force experience desirable

Knowledge and Skills
3-5 years Good understanding of building software applications
Knowledge of Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • functional analyst
  • atlassian
  • Devops

