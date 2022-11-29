Systems Analyst

Our client, an International Mining Company, is looking for a System Analyst on a contract basis who would be responsible for a project pilot at the Lenmed eThekwini Hospitals in KZN.

Bachelor degree in Computer Science, IT or related field

Training in SAP and/or other healthcare systems implementation

Experience with Healthcare Technology

High level of technical expertise and broad knowledge of hardware, software and IT solutions

Good interpersonal and client handling skills, with the ability to manage expectations and explain technical detail

To analyst business process issues and/or problems and provide consulting assistance to system users

To conduct research on possible solutions and make recommendations based on findings

To develop a proposal that outlines the project solutions feasability and costs and roll out

To suggest, design, test, implement and evaluate solutions as required and to validate these changes through testing programs

Developing instructions manuals for systems

To examine and evaluate current systems and Identity system requirements

To liaise with users to track additional requirements and features

To document all interface requirements as per required standard and policies

To collaborate with the Lenmed IT team and external developers

To train users on the new operating systems and provide support

Ensure deadline and budget requirements are met

Act as a link between the organisation’s IT and non-IT Stakeholders

