Systems Analyst

Our client, an International Mining Company, is looking for a System Analyst on a contract basis who would be responsible for a project pilot at the Lenmed eThekwini Hospitals in KZN.
Bachelor degree in Computer Science, IT or related field
Training in SAP and/or other healthcare systems implementation
Experience with Healthcare Technology
High level of technical expertise and broad knowledge of hardware, software and IT solutions
Good interpersonal and client handling skills, with the ability to manage expectations and explain technical detail
To analyst business process issues and/or problems and provide consulting assistance to system users
To conduct research on possible solutions and make recommendations based on findings
To develop a proposal that outlines the project solutions feasability and costs and roll out
To suggest, design, test, implement and evaluate solutions as required and to validate these changes through testing programs
Developing instructions manuals for systems
To examine and evaluate current systems and Identity system requirements
To liaise with users to track additional requirements and features
To document all interface requirements as per required standard and policies
To collaborate with the Lenmed IT team and external developers
To train users on the new operating systems and provide support
Ensure deadline and budget requirements are met
Act as a link between the organisation’s IT and non-IT Stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- To analyse business process issues
- Training in SAP
- Experience with healthcare technology
- High level of technical expertise
- Good interpersonal skills