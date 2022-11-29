Test Analyst

Finance Test Analyst; to support the implementation of a significant global

finance transformation program. This position will be reporting into the Interim Global Finance Test Lead

Key Deliverables

Design, development, implementation and sign-off of manual tests to support transformation and integration

Coordination of activities to ensure consistent and speedy delivery of test cycles.

Key Responsibilities

Design, Strategy, and Planning

Maintain knowledge of the company’s strategic business objectives to help ensure that test scope is aligned with overarching firm objectives.

Working with the business, provide guidance on best solution to achieve the firm’s data, integration and reporting needs.

Work alongside transformation project teams, vendors, and the company’s experts to develop innovative test methods including test automation scripts

Challenge the “status-quo” to help develop innovative approaches to testing. Think out of the box, and challenge others (vendors and team members) to do the same to come up with the best solutions.

Ensure tests are highly optimized to ensure the test scope meets the defined business requirements.

Build, Test, Deploy

Functional test scripts creation to feed Smoke, regression and system test packs

Create and review Requirements Traceability Matrix with appropriate Business Analyst resources to ensure all requirements are covered in test scope

Coordinate sign-off of test scope with relevant SMEs and other Finance Resources

Gather and manage test data required to execute test cases

Participate in defect triage meetings with appropriate internal stakeholders to agree impact and severity

Liaise with development resources (both internal and external) re solutions for identified defects including coordination of updates being applied to appropriate environments and follow up testing to confirm defect has been satisfactorily resolved

Operational Support

Ensure operational procedures are adhered to.

Help support global platforms by providing hands on support as required.

Assist with regional support and integration activities throughout the globe. This would include occasional travel to various regions to assist with hands on efforts, as well as providing day to day support as required

Essential Qualifications / Experience

Post-secondary education with a specialization in Information Technology.

Minimum of 8 years progressive experience with testing across a broad spectrum of technologies.

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

ITIL

Prince 2

Mcse

ISO 27001

Cyber

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

International Law Firm

