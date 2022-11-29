Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Finance Test Analyst; to support the implementation of a significant global
finance transformation program. This position will be reporting into the Interim Global Finance Test Lead
Key Deliverables
- Design, development, implementation and sign-off of manual tests to support transformation and integration
- Coordination of activities to ensure consistent and speedy delivery of test cycles.
Key Responsibilities
Design, Strategy, and Planning
- Maintain knowledge of the company’s strategic business objectives to help ensure that test scope is aligned with overarching firm objectives.
- Working with the business, provide guidance on best solution to achieve the firm’s data, integration and reporting needs.
- Work alongside transformation project teams, vendors, and the company’s experts to develop innovative test methods including test automation scripts
- Challenge the “status-quo” to help develop innovative approaches to testing. Think out of the box, and challenge others (vendors and team members) to do the same to come up with the best solutions.
- Ensure tests are highly optimized to ensure the test scope meets the defined business requirements.
Build, Test, Deploy
- Functional test scripts creation to feed Smoke, regression and system test packs
- Create and review Requirements Traceability Matrix with appropriate Business Analyst resources to ensure all requirements are covered in test scope
- Coordinate sign-off of test scope with relevant SMEs and other Finance Resources
- Gather and manage test data required to execute test cases
- Participate in defect triage meetings with appropriate internal stakeholders to agree impact and severity
- Liaise with development resources (both internal and external) re solutions for identified defects including coordination of updates being applied to appropriate environments and follow up testing to confirm defect has been satisfactorily resolved
Operational Support
- Ensure operational procedures are adhered to.
- Help support global platforms by providing hands on support as required.
- Assist with regional support and integration activities throughout the globe. This would include occasional travel to various regions to assist with hands on efforts, as well as providing day to day support as required
Essential Qualifications / Experience
- Post-secondary education with a specialization in Information Technology.
- Minimum of 8 years progressive experience with testing across a broad spectrum of technologies.
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- ITIL
- Prince 2
- Mcse
- ISO 27001
- Cyber
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
International Law Firm