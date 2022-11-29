Tier 2 Support Engineer (SQL/Oracle) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

HANDLE & resolve complex technical issues from clients as the next Tier 2 Support Engineer sought by a Software Solutions Specialist in the Telecommunications industry. You will mainly receive escalated issues from Level 1 Engineers and conduce the more advanced investigations, ultimately resolving the matter in the best way possible. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12, a relevant ICT education (Diploma etc) with a database module in the course, SQL/Oracle database experience as well as Linux (specifically Oracle or RedHat) and above average results. You will also require experience in a 24/7 ICT Helpdesk environment as rotational shift work will be expected included being remote on standby.

DUTIES:

Learn and know products by heart.

Client Support – Use best suited electronic means available (ticketing system, monitoring, remote connection, telephone, mail, Skype).

Capture, report and analyse support tickets and problems associated.

Analyse symptoms to determine underlying problems.

Resolve issues or escalate to Developers but follow up until resolved.

Troubleshooting front end and back end (SQL as well as other databases).

Report and document queries.

Support client database and user information.

Know and adhere to support regulations for each client according to SLA.

Promote and foster good working relationships with the direct team, other departments and clients.

Train Tier 1 employees.

Be on duty at all times during your shift as specified. The company offers support 24/7 either in the office or on remote standby. Work shifts are from 7 to 4 or 10 to 7.

Be on standby after hours as per roster.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12.

Relevant ICT education (Diploma etc.) with a database module in the course.

Experience with SQL/Oracle database a MUST .

. Experience with Linux (specifically Oracle or RedHat).

All of the above with above average results.

Experience in a 24/7 ICT Helpdesk environment, with associated applicable SLAs.

Experience in the Telecommunication environment, in particular related to mobile network operators.

Interest in the ICT industry and in particular mobile network operators.

Interest in international affairs.

Willingness to travel.

Own Transport.

ATTRIBUTES:

Energetic and self-driven.

Good communication skills.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Good reporting skills (written and oral).

Attention to detail.

Ability to multitask.

Able to work under pressure.

Team player.

