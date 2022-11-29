UFT Automation Tester

We are looking for a UFT/ QTP Automation Tester to join our Johannesburg based team.
We require someone with strong UFT and VB Scripting experience.
Ideally someone with Telecoms experience.
This role is perfect for a Strong intermediate or Senior level Tester (5+ years experience).
Location: Johannesburg
Contract position
Way of Working: Hybrid
Desired Skills:
- 12 month contract
- no spec – UFT + VB experience is a must
- must be JHB based – hybrid with client
- Rate to candidate: R430 per hour