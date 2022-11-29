UFT Automation Tester

We are looking for a UFT/ QTP Automation Tester to join our Johannesburg based team.

We require someone with strong UFT and VB Scripting experience.

Ideally someone with Telecoms experience.

This role is perfect for a Strong intermediate or Senior level Tester (5+ years experience).

Location: Johannesburg

Contract position

Way of Working: Hybrid

Desired Skills:

12 month contract

no spec – UFT + VB experience is a must

must be JHB based – hybrid with client

Rate to candidate: R430 per hour

Learn more/Apply for this position