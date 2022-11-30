Analyst Developer at Swift Momentum

Role: Migrations Analyst Developer

Working on: Migration of Legacy data to SQL Servers alongside Solutions consultants, Developers, and Project Managers

Future project: Working with Multiple clients on large migration projects

Location: Cape Town or Joburg – HYBRID Role

Degree or Diploma essential.

Benefits: Non-Discretionary bonus, Health insurance/cover, Gap cover – 20 days annual leave + 14 public holidays (all of which are added to their total leave amount)

What is the most crucial technology for this role (SSIS/ETL skills) SSIS preference candidates may have transferable Informatica skills, however, candidates must be able to pick up SSIS. – ETL/Analysis – SQL

The role is 50/50 split between analyst and Dev, Candidate needs to be able to conduct requirements gathering and challenge requirements as they come from the client. It is the analyst’s role to guide the clients and defines mappings/schema therefore they will be heavily involved.

Desired Skills:

SSIS

ETL

SQL

Data Migration

C#

Analysis

Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A global FinTech firm, transforming the way financial institutions serve their wealth management customers. We partner with banks, insurers and asset managers to help people achieve their financial goals through our unique combination of technology leadership, innovation and asset [URL Removed] services enable our clients to provide best-in-class wealth management solutions to financial advisers, end-investors and the workplace. We pride ourselves on creating solutions that are flexible, transparent and scalable, reflecting the latest market, demographic and regulatory trends worldwide.

Has experienced exceptional growth in the past decade, both in terms of assets-under-administration and also through the substantial expansion of our international footprint. Today, we are responsible for over £1.5 trillion in assets-under-administration, held by around 20 million customers of some of the world’s largest financial institutions, including Aviva, Barclays, BNZ, Generali, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, National Australia Bank (NAB), Quilter, Santander, UOB, Vanguard, and Zurich. Partners with over 150 financial institutions across Europe, Asia Pacific, South Africa and North America and we employ around 3,000 people worldwide.

– Be part of a highly successful, rapidly growing, global business that is leading the delivery of financial services via cloud computing and partners with some of the world’s largest companies;- Remuneration and career advancement is based on individual contribution and business impact rather than tenure or seniority;- We provide significant financial rewards for high performing individuals; and- We provide global career opportunities for our best employees at any of our offices in the UK, EU, US and APAC.

– We recognise that diversity, inclusion, and accessibility are important factors for our success. We embrace the unique perspective and capabilities of our current and future employees, which will help us continue to drive innovation and achieve our business goals. Recruitment decisions are made in a non-discriminatory manner where all employees are valued and respected. In particular, we want to ensure accessibility needs are well supported thus, ensuring our recruitment process is fair and equitable for all applicants.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Non-Discretionary bonus

Health insurance/cover

20 days annual leave + 14 public holidays (all of which are added to your total leave amount)

Gap Cover

