Applications Technical Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

Nov 30, 2022

To support, maintain and enhance the Business Solutions and Technology Department’s applications to ensure systems availability, health and optimal performance.
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Support the BSTD applications by monitoring the underlying environments (databases and application servers) to ensure capacity management, systems availability and optimal performance.
  • Maintain the BSTD applications by applying corrective measures (e.g., patches, upgrades and bug fixes).
  • Proactively monitor all application upgrades, new releases and product replacements which would affect the assigned application.
  • Configure the application infrastructure to ensure optimal performance and install new features to enable new functionality.
  • Investigate and resolve medium- to high-complexity technical issues by interacting with users, developers and other stakeholders on allocated applications.
  • Provide reporting and recommendations on solution performance and system availability to senior management and relevant stakeholders.


JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • A Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Computer Science, Information Management/ Information Technology or an equivalent qualification; and
  • Six to eight years’ experience in supporting, maintaining and enhancing the business intelligence and collaborations environments;
  • Oracle WebLogic application experience; and
  • Other essential experience (specific to BI applications such as Oracle, SAS, Power BI, Tableau, Informatica, Teradata, AWS, Azure, etc.) in:
    • Application installation and configuration;
    • Application upgrades and migrations;
    • Application patching and maintenance procedures;
    • Application administration;
    • Application security administration;
    • Troubling shooting application performance issues;
    • Disaster recovery, business continuity and managing backups;
    • Automating batch processes by creating scripts;
    • Deploying required packages on various BI applications; and – incident and problem management and resolution.

The following will be an added advantage

  • SAS (in full) configuration manager;
  • SAS management console;
  • Power BI administration;
  • Informatica administrator/ management console;
  • Teradata IntelliCloud; or
  • Microsoft Azure/ Amazon Web Services (AWS) administrator.

Desired Skills:

  • Communication skills
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Conceptual thinking

