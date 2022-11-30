Applications Technical Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

To support, maintain and enhance the Business Solutions and Technology Department’s applications to ensure systems availability, health and optimal performance.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Support the BSTD applications by monitoring the underlying environments (databases and application servers) to ensure capacity management, systems availability and optimal performance.
- Maintain the BSTD applications by applying corrective measures (e.g., patches, upgrades and bug fixes).
- Proactively monitor all application upgrades, new releases and product replacements which would affect the assigned application.
- Configure the application infrastructure to ensure optimal performance and install new features to enable new functionality.
- Investigate and resolve medium- to high-complexity technical issues by interacting with users, developers and other stakeholders on allocated applications.
- Provide reporting and recommendations on solution performance and system availability to senior management and relevant stakeholders.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- A Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Computer Science, Information Management/ Information Technology or an equivalent qualification; and
- Six to eight years’ experience in supporting, maintaining and enhancing the business intelligence and collaborations environments;
- Oracle WebLogic application experience; and
- Other essential experience (specific to BI applications such as Oracle, SAS, Power BI, Tableau, Informatica, Teradata, AWS, Azure, etc.) in:
- Application installation and configuration;
- Application upgrades and migrations;
- Application patching and maintenance procedures;
- Application administration;
- Application security administration;
- Troubling shooting application performance issues;
- Disaster recovery, business continuity and managing backups;
- Automating batch processes by creating scripts;
- Deploying required packages on various BI applications; and – incident and problem management and resolution.
The following will be an added advantage
- SAS (in full) configuration manager;
- SAS management console;
- Power BI administration;
- Informatica administrator/ management console;
- Teradata IntelliCloud; or
- Microsoft Azure/ Amazon Web Services (AWS) administrator.
Desired Skills:
- Communication skills
- Planning and organising skills
- Conceptual thinking