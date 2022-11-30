Applications Technical Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

To support, maintain and enhance the Business Solutions and Technology Department’s applications to ensure systems availability, health and optimal performance.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Support the BSTD applications by monitoring the underlying environments (databases and application servers) to ensure capacity management, systems availability and optimal performance.

Maintain the BSTD applications by applying corrective measures (e.g., patches, upgrades and bug fixes).

Proactively monitor all application upgrades, new releases and product replacements which would affect the assigned application.

Configure the application infrastructure to ensure optimal performance and install new features to enable new functionality.

Investigate and resolve medium- to high-complexity technical issues by interacting with users, developers and other stakeholders on allocated applications.

Provide reporting and recommendations on solution performance and system availability to senior management and relevant stakeholders.



JOB REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Computer Science, Information Management/ Information Technology or an equivalent qualification; and

Six to eight years’ experience in supporting, maintaining and enhancing the business intelligence and collaborations environments;

Oracle WebLogic application experience; and

Other essential experience (specific to BI applications such as Oracle, SAS, Power BI, Tableau, Informatica, Teradata, AWS, Azure, etc.) in: Application installation and configuration; Application upgrades and migrations; Application patching and maintenance procedures; Application administration; Application security administration; Troubling shooting application performance issues; Disaster recovery, business continuity and managing backups; Automating batch processes by creating scripts; Deploying required packages on various BI applications; and – incident and problem management and resolution.



The following will be an added advantage

SAS (in full) configuration manager;

SAS management console;

Power BI administration;

Informatica administrator/ management console;

Teradata IntelliCloud; or

Microsoft Azure/ Amazon Web Services (AWS) administrator.

Desired Skills:

Communication skills

Planning and organising skills

Conceptual thinking

Learn more/Apply for this position