Assistant PHP Developer

We are looking for an assistant developer to assist in Developing New Solutions and Maintaining existing Solutions. The candidate must have a good understanding of PHP and C#.NET for porting system across from PHP to C#

? Web, Windows, linux and Mobile Development

? C#.NET and PHP.

? ASP.NET, MVC, Web API

? TML, CSS, JavaScript

? jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React

? Laravel , Cake

? Web Services (REST & SOAP)

? Advantageous would be knowledge of Syncfusion EJ2 for C#/ASP

Desired Skills:

PHP

C#

About The Employer:

Global Business and Call Centre Solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position