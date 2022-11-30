Assistant PHP Developer

We are looking for an assistant developer to assist in Developing New Solutions and Maintaining existing Solutions. The candidate must have a good understanding of PHP and C#.NET for porting system across from PHP to C#
? Web, Windows, linux and Mobile Development
? C#.NET and PHP.
? ASP.NET, MVC, Web API
? TML, CSS, JavaScript
? jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React
? Laravel , Cake
? Web Services (REST & SOAP)
? Advantageous would be knowledge of Syncfusion EJ2 for C#/ASP
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- C#
About The Employer:
Global Business and Call Centre Solutions.