Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Automation TESTER – Work on BRAND NEW Fintech And Join This GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT PaaS Company – Cape Town or Johannesburg (Hybrid) – Up To R800K Per Annum

This is an amazing opportunity for an Intermediate Automation TESTER to take part in the full SDLC process creating and testing new system processes & solutions for this Global Wealth Management Fintech Company

This opportunity is based in either Cape Town or Johannesburg (Hybrid) and paying up to R800K per annum.

This company provides significant financial rewards for high performing individuals & they provide GLOBAL CAREER OPPORTUNITIES for employees at any of their offices in the UK, EU, US & APAC, with visas & relocations abroad taken care of.

THE COMPANY

This Global Wealth Management Company have built a fully digital Platform servicing the largest financial institutions in the world across over 30 countries. They have built a robust, fully digital, and highly scalable platform that processes transfers in real time and cuts down clients’ operational costs by up to 40%.

This Wealth Management Fintech Company have expanded to South Africa and are planning on expanding to wider Africa as part of their global expansion trajectory. As one of, if not the fastest growing Fintech company in the world, the company are currently focusing on integrating blockchain technology into their PaaS.

THE ROLE

As Automation Tester, you will be a key stakeholder in the full SDLC process building new features, enhancements, and solutions to the platform’s blockchain integration division.

You will plan, design, initiate, & automate test scripts, creating detailed test data and records throughout. Your focus will be on the design & implementation of tests for blockchain-based solutions.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

2+ Years test automation experience

Experience working with Cucumber, Selenium, and Java

Experience in the Investment/Wealth Management industry is beneficial

Full Software Testing Life Cycle experience

Desired Skills:

Test Automation

Cucumber

Selenium

Java

Investment

About The Employer:

