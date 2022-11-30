Minimum requirements:
- CA(SA)
- Minimum of 10 years’ experience, 3 to 5 years senior management CFO/Head of Finance or acting CFO/Head of Finance experience.
- Ability to adapt quickly and work independently
- Running a budget process end to end
- Previous Costing experience
- Stakeholder management and ability to work and collaborate with Senior Exco members.
Responsibilities
- Reviewing and approval of Journals
- Problem solving – escalated items
- Performance review
- Spend within budget
- Seeking Segment approval for Ex-Budget spend
- Monitoring Actual Spend vs Budget
- HFM (Actuals, Budget & Forecast, Vat Rep, BA Rep)
- Converse
- Reportable Arrangements declaration
- Quarterly Tax reporting
- Quarterly Employees tax declaration
- Review Income Statement and Balance Sheet
- Review if costing graphs
- Monthly review of Models and analysis schedules
- Review and logic test of internal recoveries
- Review and assistance with compiling COSTEC Presentations
- Preparation of monthly Exco Pack
- Presentation of monthly Exco Pack
- Optimization steerco
- Collaboration steerco
- Preparation of budget presentation
- Consolidation of non-financial pieces of the budget presentation
- Review of the Direct costs and monitoring changes to direct costs
- Review of Volumes and Unit rates for costing
- Communicate material costing movements with large stakeholders
- Ensure budget process is completed within group timelines
