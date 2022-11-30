Business Analyst – Free State Sasolburg

Nov 30, 2022

Minimum requirements:

  • CA(SA)
  • Minimum of 10 years’ experience, 3 to 5 years senior management CFO/Head of Finance or acting CFO/Head of Finance experience.
  • Ability to adapt quickly and work independently
  • Running a budget process end to end
  • Previous Costing experience
  • Stakeholder management and ability to work and collaborate with Senior Exco members.

Responsibilities

  • Reviewing and approval of Journals
  • Problem solving – escalated items
  • Performance review
  • Spend within budget
  • Seeking Segment approval for Ex-Budget spend
  • Monitoring Actual Spend vs Budget
  • HFM (Actuals, Budget & Forecast, Vat Rep, BA Rep)
  • Converse
  • Reportable Arrangements declaration
  • Quarterly Tax reporting
  • Quarterly Employees tax declaration
  • Review Income Statement and Balance Sheet
  • Review if costing graphs
  • Monthly review of Models and analysis schedules
  • Review and logic test of internal recoveries
  • Review and assistance with compiling COSTEC Presentations
  • Preparation of monthly Exco Pack
  • Presentation of monthly Exco Pack
  • Optimization steerco
  • Collaboration steerco
  • Preparation of budget presentation
  • Consolidation of non-financial pieces of the budget presentation
  • Review of the Direct costs and monitoring changes to direct costs
  • Review of Volumes and Unit rates for costing
  • Communicate material costing movements with large stakeholders
  • Ensure budget process is completed within group timelines

Minimum requirements:

  • CA(SA)
  • Minimum of 10 years’ experience, 3 to 5 years senior management CFO/Head of Finance or acting CFO/Head of Finance experience.
  • Ability to adapt quickly and work independently
  • Running a budget process end to end
  • Previous Costing experience
  • Stakeholder management and ability to work and collaborate with Senior Exco members.

Responsibilities

  • Reviewing and approval of Journals
  • Problem solving – escalated items
  • Performance review
  • Spend within budget
  • Seeking Segment approval for Ex-Budget spend
  • Monitoring Actual Spend vs Budget
  • HFM (Actuals, Budget & Forecast, Vat Rep, BA Rep)
  • Converse
  • Reportable Arrangements declaration
  • Quarterly Tax reporting
  • Quarterly Employees tax declaration
  • Review Income Statement and Balance Sheet
  • Review if costing graphs
  • Monthly review of Models and analysis schedules
  • Review and logic test of internal recoveries
  • Review and assistance with compiling COSTEC Presentations
  • Preparation of monthly Exco Pack
  • Presentation of monthly Exco Pack
  • Optimization steerco
  • Collaboration steerco
  • Preparation of budget presentation
  • Consolidation of non-financial pieces of the budget presentation
  • Review of the Direct costs and monitoring changes to direct costs
  • Review of Volumes and Unit rates for costing
  • Communicate material costing movements with large stakeholders
  • Ensure budget process is completed within group timelines

Desired Skills:

  • g
  • f
  • e
  • 2
  • a

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *