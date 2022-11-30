Business Intelligence Manager – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client,based in Selby, us urgently looking for a Business Intelligence Manager

The Business Intelligence Manager who will be responsible for executing the strategic direction during the development, deployment, maintenance and monitoring of Business Information; technologies, processes, policies and program enhancements in accordance with best practice, national legislation and international standards. The BI manager will also work closely with business executives and stakeholders in other departments to identify, recommend, develop, implement, and support analytics solutions to deliver essential information to allow for better management decisions.

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):



Set the Technology Strategy & Innovation for your area of responsibility

Lead Analysis and Planning Activities

Set the Design for your Area of Responsibility

Lead Implementation and Execution Activities

Lead Risk & Quality Management

People Management

Drive the organisation culture within one’s centre

Provide leadership to employees within the organisation, creating a winning culture and high morale



Minimum Requirements:

Work Requirements

5 years of product or technology experience (advantageous)

4 years’ experience with design and implementation of product roadmaps

3 years cloud technology big data, etc

Experience in a fast-paced environment with competing demand, multiple partners, networked teams, and evolving needs.

Education

Degree in Information Technology Management, Computer Science, Business Administration, Commerce or similar

Latest ITIL and/or COBIT certification (advantageous)

