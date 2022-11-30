CX Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:

As a CX Analyst, you’ll be responsible for researching customer needs and understanding the product landscape. You will then create a road map to define your product’s purpose, market position and key features/benefits. You will also work with business leaders on defining the direction of our products from an organizational perspective and help build out processes to make sure we are operating as efficiently as possible. As part of this role, you will work closely with design teams on improving user experiences by creating personas, sketches or wireframes that explain how customers use the application or feature in order to influence designs. You should have experience using UML diagrams such as BPMN / UML (Business Process Modeling Notation) or other visual models like

Requirements:

Previous experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage

Key Deliverables & Responsibilities (Among Others): o Identification of personas as input to CX Design

Definition and documentation of successful customer outcome canvases

Definition and documentation of customer narratives in line with actual business scenarios

Identification of dependencies for automation in line with defined customer narratives

Support development teams during the development and test life cycle

Communicate and clarify required business context and requirements with the teams where required

Participate and contribute in solution design sessions

Qualifications:

Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management

Relevant Qualification in Customer Experience Design (CPPM from IQ Business preferrable)

SAFe Agile certification

Minimum of 5 – 8 years in Customer Experience Design (for process engineering and customer experience)

Minimum 5 years previous process modelling experience using known process modelling notations (BPMN / UML)

Customer Journey Map & Customer Narrative design

Clearly articulating UX/UI concepts and rationale

Experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments

Experience in Agile SDLC environment User Experience and Interaction

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Exposure to SAfe Agile methodology essential

Modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect for process modelling considered an advantage Experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage

Desired Skills:

Customer Analytics

Mapping

Net Promoter

NPS

Problem Solving

Time Management

