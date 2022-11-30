CX Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:
As a CX Analyst, you’ll be responsible for researching customer needs and understanding the product landscape. You will then create a road map to define your product’s purpose, market position and key features/benefits. You will also work with business leaders on defining the direction of our products from an organizational perspective and help build out processes to make sure we are operating as efficiently as possible. As part of this role, you will work closely with design teams on improving user experiences by creating personas, sketches or wireframes that explain how customers use the application or feature in order to influence designs. You should have experience using UML diagrams such as BPMN / UML (Business Process Modeling Notation) or other visual models like
Requirements:
- Previous experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage
- Key Deliverables & Responsibilities (Among Others): o Identification of personas as input to CX Design
- Definition and documentation of successful customer outcome canvases
- Definition and documentation of customer narratives in line with actual business scenarios
- Identification of dependencies for automation in line with defined customer narratives
- Support development teams during the development and test life cycle
- Communicate and clarify required business context and requirements with the teams where required
- Participate and contribute in solution design sessions
Qualifications:
- Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management
- Relevant Qualification in Customer Experience Design (CPPM from IQ Business preferrable)
- SAFe Agile certification
- Minimum of 5 – 8 years in Customer Experience Design (for process engineering and customer experience)
- Minimum 5 years previous process modelling experience using known process modelling notations (BPMN / UML)
- Customer Journey Map & Customer Narrative design
- Clearly articulating UX/UI concepts and rationale
- Experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments
- Experience in Agile SDLC environment User Experience and Interaction
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
- Exposure to SAfe Agile methodology essential
- Modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect for process modelling considered an advantage Experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Customer Analytics
- Mapping
- Net Promoter
- NPS
- Problem Solving
- Time Management