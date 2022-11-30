Job purpose:
As a Data Analyst, you’ll be responsible for analyzing and reporting on data. This could involve everything from collecting the raw data to conducting complex analysis using SQL Server or other databases. You will work with business analysts, developers, and the wider team to understand business requirements and then develop solutions that are relevant to our clients’ needs.
Qualifications:
- Strong Excel skills for building, maintaining, and automating reports (essential).
- Experience in using Excel for advanced graphs and infographics (essential).
- Experience in PowerBI would be advantageous.
- Experience with setting up and maintaining databases would be advantageous.
- Scripting experience would be advantageous.
- Exposure to mining-related data/reporting systems would be advantageous.
- Matric, Math, and Science
- BSc or IT degree highly recommended
- SQL Database administrator or similar experience
- SQL Database Design
- Advanced experience in Excel and Word
- Experience in Power BI and/or Python is highly recommended.
- VBA scripting is highly recommended
Requirements:
- Analyze and interpret data to produce meaningful results
- Develop and Maintain data analysis reports per user requirements using large datasets in Excel.
- Simplify and automate existing reports.
- Design and set up SQL database solutions for data storage and integration across functional
- departments.
- Quality assurance on live data sets.
- Develop dashboard reporting in Power BI or equivalent
- Understand and apply database structuring and architecture
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Spreadsheets
- Critical Thinking
- Data Visualization
- Data Warehousing
- Public Speaking