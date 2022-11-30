Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:

As a Data Analyst, you’ll be responsible for analyzing and reporting on data. This could involve everything from collecting the raw data to conducting complex analysis using SQL Server or other databases. You will work with business analysts, developers, and the wider team to understand business requirements and then develop solutions that are relevant to our clients’ needs.

Qualifications:

Strong Excel skills for building, maintaining, and automating reports (essential).

Experience in using Excel for advanced graphs and infographics (essential).

Experience in PowerBI would be advantageous.

Experience with setting up and maintaining databases would be advantageous.

Scripting experience would be advantageous.

Exposure to mining-related data/reporting systems would be advantageous.

Matric, Math, and Science

BSc or IT degree highly recommended

SQL Database administrator or similar experience

SQL Database Design

Advanced experience in Excel and Word

Experience in Power BI and/or Python is highly recommended.

VBA scripting is highly recommended

Requirements:

Analyze and interpret data to produce meaningful results

Develop and Maintain data analysis reports per user requirements using large datasets in Excel.

Simplify and automate existing reports.

Design and set up SQL database solutions for data storage and integration across functional

departments.

Quality assurance on live data sets.

Develop dashboard reporting in Power BI or equivalent

Understand and apply database structuring and architecture

Desired Skills:

SQL

Spreadsheets

Critical Thinking

Data Visualization

Data Warehousing

Public Speaking

