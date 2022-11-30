Data Engineer

Once in a lifetime opportunity in the Garden Ropute!

DATA ENGINEER

Are you passionate about data and building systems, then why not join our client’s team of data experts?

The purpose of the role is to build systems that collect, manage, and convert data to be

made available to the organisation.

Duties & Responsibilities:

? Build data pipelines to retrieve data from various sources into inhouse data

warehouses

? Integrate, consolidate, and cleanse data and structures to prepare data for

analytical use

? Optimize big data environment (find ways to improve data reliability, efficiency, and

quality)

? Use programming languages and tools to accomplish goals

Requirements:

Important

? Background in Computer science, Engineering, Applied mathematics, or any other

related IT field.

? At least 5 years’ SQL experience

? Passion for data and data structures

Beneficial

? Cloud based warehouse experience (I.e., Snowflake, Synapse or similar).

? Good understanding of Qlik Sense or any related Business Intelligence software

? Qlik Replicate & Qlik Compose or related software

Desired Skills:

Computer Science

Computer Engineering

Applied Mathematics

SQL

Cloudbase Warehouse

Snowflake

Synapse

Qlik Sense

Business intelligence software

Qlik Replicate

Qlik Compose

Data Specialist

Data engineering

Data Warehousing

Data concilidation

Data Cleansing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client has an international footprint as well as a local flavour, a company

with real purpose, and a company that is making a difference.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

