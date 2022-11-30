Data Engineer at Headhunters – Western Cape Garden Route

Nov 30, 2022

Our client in the Insurance Industry, based in George is currently looking to employ a Data Engineer.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

Important

  • Background in computer science, engineering, applied mathematics, or any other related IT field.
  • At least 5 years’ SQL experience.
  • Passion for data and data structures.

Beneficial

  • Cloud based warehouse experience (I.e., Snowflake, Synapse or similar).
  • Good understanding of Qlik Sense or any related Business Intelligence software.
  • Qlik Replicate & Qlik Compose or related software.

Responsibilities:

  • Build data pipelines to retrieve data from various sources into inhouse data warehouses.
  • Integrate, consolidate, and cleanse data and structures to prepare data for analytical use.
  • Optimize big data environment (find ways to improve data reliability, efficiency, and quality).
  • Use programming languages and tools to accomplish goals.

