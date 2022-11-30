Data Engineer at Headhunters – Western Cape Garden Route

Our client in the Insurance Industry, based in George is currently looking to employ a Data Engineer.

Requirements:

Important

Background in computer science, engineering, applied mathematics, or any other related IT field.

At least 5 years’ SQL experience.

Passion for data and data structures.

Beneficial

Cloud based warehouse experience (I.e., Snowflake, Synapse or similar).

Good understanding of Qlik Sense or any related Business Intelligence software.

Qlik Replicate & Qlik Compose or related software.

Responsibilities:

Build data pipelines to retrieve data from various sources into inhouse data warehouses.

Integrate, consolidate, and cleanse data and structures to prepare data for analytical use.

Optimize big data environment (find ways to improve data reliability, efficiency, and quality).

Use programming languages and tools to accomplish goals.

