Data Engineer at Headhunters – Western Cape Garden Route

Our client in the Insurance Industry, based in George is currently looking to employ a Data Engineer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
Important
- Background in computer science, engineering, applied mathematics, or any other related IT field.
- At least 5 years’ SQL experience.
- Passion for data and data structures.
Beneficial
- Cloud based warehouse experience (I.e., Snowflake, Synapse or similar).
- Good understanding of Qlik Sense or any related Business Intelligence software.
- Qlik Replicate & Qlik Compose or related software.
Responsibilities:
- Build data pipelines to retrieve data from various sources into inhouse data warehouses.
- Integrate, consolidate, and cleanse data and structures to prepare data for analytical use.
- Optimize big data environment (find ways to improve data reliability, efficiency, and quality).
- Use programming languages and tools to accomplish goals.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.