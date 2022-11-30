Data Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

The main purpose of this position is to build, maintain and optimise business intelligence (BI) data pipelines that feed from various data systems across the company and enable the support of Data as a Service (DaaS) to the company.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Implement data service standards and frameworks across the company to ensure optimised solutions and adherence to best practice, that is, data operations, development and operations as well as machine learning and operations.

Take responsibility for BI data pipelines and flows for domain specific analytic implementations across the company.

Ensure understanding of client’s data requirements in order to drive continuous development of data services and address evolving business needs.

Design and build data pipelines that are robust, modular, scalable, deployable, reproducible and versioned for analytics and reporting purposes.

Continually monitor and optimise domain specific data pipelines to ensure data availability and optimal long-term performance of data pipelines.

Implement new data engineering features.

Implement data sharing technology services for the company, in alignment with the BI and Business Solutions and Technology Department (BSTD) Strategy.

Diagnoses, manage and enhance the performance of BI data marts and warehouses across the company by applying data engineering techniques such as distributed computing and data optimisation.

Resolve data issues across BI data marts, data warehouses and data lakes.

Implement initiatives to ensure compliance and adherence to security and application standards with respect to all BI data services.

Identify and manage the mitigation of risks relating to domain-specific BI data services.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

a Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Information Management, Technology or an equivalent qualification; and

Six to eight years’ experience in building, maintaining and optimising data pipelines and services

Desired Skills:

• quality assurance knowledge

• continuous improvement knowledge

• business continuity planning knowledge

