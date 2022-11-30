Data Engineer – Western Cape George

Once in a lifetime opportunity in the Garden Ropute!
DATA ENGINEER
Are you passionate about data and building systems, then why not join our client’s team of data experts?
The purpose of the role is to build systems that collect, manage, and convert data to be
made available to the organisation.
Duties & Responsibilities:
? Build data pipelines to retrieve data from various sources into inhouse data
warehouses
? Integrate, consolidate, and cleanse data and structures to prepare data for
analytical use
? Optimize big data environment (find ways to improve data reliability, efficiency, and
quality)
? Use programming languages and tools to accomplish goals
Requirements:
Important
? Background in Computer science, Engineering, Applied mathematics, or any other
related IT field.
? At least 5 years’ SQL experience
? Passion for data and data structures
Beneficial
? Cloud based warehouse experience (I.e., Snowflake, Synapse or similar).
? Good understanding of Qlik Sense or any related Business Intelligence software
? Qlik Replicate & Qlik Compose or related software
Desired Skills:
- Computer Science
- Computer Engineering
- Applied Mathematics
- SQL
- Cloudbase Warehouse
- Snowflake
- Synapse
- Qlik Sense
- Business intelligence software
- Qlik Replicate
- Qlik Compose
- Data Specialist
- Data engineering
- Data Warehousing
- Data concilidation
- Data Cleansing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client has an international footprint as well as a local flavour, a company
with real purpose, and a company that is making a difference.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus