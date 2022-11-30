Data Manager/Scientist (20 Months) Wits GRT at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Main purpose of the job:
- To oversee all data management aspects of the core SAPRIN protocol implementation, as well as of other smaller research projects, including documentation, timelines, and staff oversight to ensure data integrity, and provide analytic output
- Also to engage with data science groups at all partner institutions
Location:
- Wits School of Public Health, Parktown – Johannesburg
Key performance areas:
Data management
- Provide technical input into research tool and database design, analysis, and interpretation of data
- Develop and maintain database, including some programming in database systems such as MS Access and SAS
- Develop and revise data management plans
- Develop, implement, and maintain all data-related SOPs
- Quality assures all data is in accordance with ethical and GCP requirements and SOPs
- Develop, define, and manage DM-related timelines, deliverables, and performance metrics
- Assess and forecast trial progress and communicate deliverables in terms of study milestones
- Participate in trial initiation meetings and/or study team meetings to discuss logistical aspects of trials
- Monitor and evaluate the progress of data management for respective projects
- Compile monthly/quarterly/annual progress reports as required
- Oversee the maintenance of participant files and archiving
- Oversee data management team
Data processing and analysis
- Delegate the data capturing to Data Capturers/Call Centre
- Raise and resolve data queries with Data Capturers and/or clinic
- Monitor data entry for validity and integrity by running data validation reports
- Analyze the results from the quality control activities to ensure that data quality is not at risk
- Provide support to relevant project staff and support them in the use of statistical software
- Import and export data between data management software programs
- Process and produce accurate data reports within required timeframes
Staff management
- Attend to all staffing requirements and administration
- Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations
- Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments
- Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action
- Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization
- Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information
Required minimum education and training:
- Master’s Degree in Data Science or Statistics (or equivalent)
- Certification in Data Analysis programs (STATA, SAS, SQL, and Access)
Required minimum work experience:
- Minimum 4 years experience in data management, analysis, and reporting
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Certification in good clinical practice and experience in clinical trials or research environments will be an advantage
- Knowledge of SQL, Visual Basic, or C# will be an advantage
- Thorough, with good attention to detail
- Ordered and systematic with a tendency to adhere to protocols
- Good administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages
- Able to work to deadlines
- Demonstrated data-capturing speed and accuracy
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.
- AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 09 December 2022.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
Please note:
- Our Client, WHC – GRT, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.
- WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
- AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
About The Employer:
Background
Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives.