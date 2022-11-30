Data Manager/Scientist (20 Months) Wits GRT at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Main purpose of the job:

To oversee all data management aspects of the core SAPRIN protocol implementation, as well as of other smaller research projects, including documentation, timelines, and staff oversight to ensure data integrity, and provide analytic output

Also to engage with data science groups at all partner institutions

Location:

Wits School of Public Health, Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Data management

Provide technical input into research tool and database design, analysis, and interpretation of data

Develop and maintain database, including some programming in database systems such as MS Access and SAS

Develop and revise data management plans

Develop, implement, and maintain all data-related SOPs

Quality assures all data is in accordance with ethical and GCP requirements and SOPs

Develop, define, and manage DM-related timelines, deliverables, and performance metrics

Assess and forecast trial progress and communicate deliverables in terms of study milestones

Participate in trial initiation meetings and/or study team meetings to discuss logistical aspects of trials

Monitor and evaluate the progress of data management for respective projects

Compile monthly/quarterly/annual progress reports as required

Oversee the maintenance of participant files and archiving

Oversee data management team

Data processing and analysis

Delegate the data capturing to Data Capturers/Call Centre

Raise and resolve data queries with Data Capturers and/or clinic

Monitor data entry for validity and integrity by running data validation reports

Analyze the results from the quality control activities to ensure that data quality is not at risk

Provide support to relevant project staff and support them in the use of statistical software

Import and export data between data management software programs

Process and produce accurate data reports within required timeframes

Staff management

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Required minimum education and training:

Master’s Degree in Data Science or Statistics (or equivalent)

Certification in Data Analysis programs (STATA, SAS, SQL, and Access)

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 4 years experience in data management, analysis, and reporting

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Certification in good clinical practice and experience in clinical trials or research environments will be an advantage

Knowledge of SQL, Visual Basic, or C# will be an advantage

Thorough, with good attention to detail

Ordered and systematic with a tendency to adhere to protocols

Good administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages

Able to work to deadlines

Demonstrated data-capturing speed and accuracy

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 09 December 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Please note:

Our Client, WHC – GRT, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives.

