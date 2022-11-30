Job Description
The Desktop Support Technician’s role is to support and maintain organizational computer systems, desktops, and peripherals. That includes installing, diagnosing, repairing, maintaining, and upgrading all organizational hardware and equipment while ensuring optimal workstation performance.
Excellent contract opportunity available for an experienced Desktop Support Technician
Qualification and experience:
- A+ and N+, or Diploma in IT
- At least two years’ experience in an IT performance analysis and end-user support role.
- In-depth and current knowledge of computer programs and hardware.
- Proficiency in customer relationship management (CRM) and task management software.
- Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Advanced collaboration, communication, and interpersonal skills.
- Excellent organizational and time management skills.
- Microsoft Office Applications
- Windows OS, Mac IOS
- Active Directory
Desired Skills:
- Computer Science
- Software Engineering
- Backgroud in IT
- Problem Solving