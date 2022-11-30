Desktop Support Technician

Job Description

The Desktop Support Technician’s role is to support and maintain organizational computer systems, desktops, and peripherals. That includes installing, diagnosing, repairing, maintaining, and upgrading all organizational hardware and equipment while ensuring optimal workstation performance.

Excellent contract opportunity available for an experienced Desktop Support Technician

Qualification and experience:

A+ and N+, or Diploma in IT

At least two years’ experience in an IT performance analysis and end-user support role.

In-depth and current knowledge of computer programs and hardware.

Proficiency in customer relationship management (CRM) and task management software.

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills.

Advanced collaboration, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Microsoft Office Applications

Windows OS, Mac IOS

Active Directory

Desired Skills:

Computer Science

Software Engineering

Backgroud in IT

Problem Solving

