End User Support Technician at Top Vitae – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Nov 30, 2022

Personal Attributes:

  • Proactive self-starter.
  • Creative/innovative in solving challenges.
  • Sense of urgency.
  • Attention to detail and quality of service.
  • Accept responsibility and accountability for work of self.
  • Ability to work independently, whilst being a strong collaborator.
  • Continually striving to upskill knowledge and skillsets.
  • Good communication and social skills.

Responsibilities:

  • Configure, install, and maintain propriety software /smart home/CCTV installations.
    • Confirm user and system technical specifications.
    • Provide quotations for approval.
    • Ensure application testing prior to installation.
    • Provide end user training and help desk services to users.
    • Ensure proper licensing, upgrades and scheduled/preventative maintenance are done timely.
  • Provide functional technical first line support and guidance to resolve user hardware and software issues.
    • Timely telephonic, e-mail and/or on-site response to clients.
    • Accurate diagnostic and estimations of work to be done.
    • Application of cost-effective resolutions.
    • Escalate unresolved/cost implication issues to relevant person/organisation.
    • Oversee all third party contracted work ito time and quality.
    • Manage after installation/repair guarantees.
  • Monitor and maintain systems and networks.
    • Reload and/or upgrade of software.
    • Implement and maintain scan for viruses.
    • Update anti-virus software physically and remotely for continuous computer functionality and operation by users.
    • Continuously update customers with information regarding updates, new functionalities.
  • Provide Reports.
    • Provide complete service reports to the relevant stakeholders in the agreed format/system, accurately and timely.
  • Adherence to Governance.
    • Adhere to all company policies and procedures.
    • Adheres to safety regulations and industry standards.

Requirements:

  • Matric/Grade 12.
  • A+ certification.
  • N+ Certification.
  • MSCE.
  • 3-5 years IT /desktop support.
  • Control4, CCTV, Wi-Fi, server and IP networks maintenance and support.
  • Microsoft Operating Systems (Desktop & Server).
  • Microsoft 365.
  • Payroll support.
  • Printer support.
  • Wireless networking.
  • Back up (hard-and software) operating systems.
  • Working hours 08:00 – 16:00 but must be willing to work after hours and provide support on weekends when required.
  • Place of work will be at the company offices but remote work/work from client premises will apply.

