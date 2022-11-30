End User Support Technician at Top Vitae – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Personal Attributes:
- Proactive self-starter.
- Creative/innovative in solving challenges.
- Sense of urgency.
- Attention to detail and quality of service.
- Accept responsibility and accountability for work of self.
- Ability to work independently, whilst being a strong collaborator.
- Continually striving to upskill knowledge and skillsets.
- Good communication and social skills.
Responsibilities:
- Configure, install, and maintain propriety software /smart home/CCTV installations.
- Confirm user and system technical specifications.
- Provide quotations for approval.
- Ensure application testing prior to installation.
- Provide end user training and help desk services to users.
- Ensure proper licensing, upgrades and scheduled/preventative maintenance are done timely.
- Provide functional technical first line support and guidance to resolve user hardware and software issues.
- Timely telephonic, e-mail and/or on-site response to clients.
- Accurate diagnostic and estimations of work to be done.
- Application of cost-effective resolutions.
- Escalate unresolved/cost implication issues to relevant person/organisation.
- Oversee all third party contracted work ito time and quality.
- Manage after installation/repair guarantees.
- Monitor and maintain systems and networks.
- Reload and/or upgrade of software.
- Implement and maintain scan for viruses.
- Update anti-virus software physically and remotely for continuous computer functionality and operation by users.
- Continuously update customers with information regarding updates, new functionalities.
- Provide Reports.
- Provide complete service reports to the relevant stakeholders in the agreed format/system, accurately and timely.
- Adherence to Governance.
- Adhere to all company policies and procedures.
- Adheres to safety regulations and industry standards.
Requirements:
- Matric/Grade 12.
- A+ certification.
- N+ Certification.
- MSCE.
- 3-5 years IT /desktop support.
- Control4, CCTV, Wi-Fi, server and IP networks maintenance and support.
- Microsoft Operating Systems (Desktop & Server).
- Microsoft 365.
- Payroll support.
- Printer support.
- Wireless networking.
- Back up (hard-and software) operating systems.
- Working hours 08:00 – 16:00 but must be willing to work after hours and provide support on weekends when required.
- Place of work will be at the company offices but remote work/work from client premises will apply.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.
About The Employer:
Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an End User Support Technician to join their team!