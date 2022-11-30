End User Support Technician at Top Vitae – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Personal Attributes:

Proactive self-starter.

Creative/innovative in solving challenges.

Sense of urgency.

Attention to detail and quality of service.

Accept responsibility and accountability for work of self.

Ability to work independently, whilst being a strong collaborator.

Continually striving to upskill knowledge and skillsets.

Good communication and social skills.

Responsibilities:

Configure, install, and maintain propriety software /smart home/CCTV installations. Confirm user and system technical specifications. Provide quotations for approval. Ensure application testing prior to installation. Provide end user training and help desk services to users. Ensure proper licensing, upgrades and scheduled/preventative maintenance are done timely.

Provide functional technical first line support and guidance to resolve user hardware and software issues. Timely telephonic, e-mail and/or on-site response to clients. Accurate diagnostic and estimations of work to be done. Application of cost-effective resolutions. Escalate unresolved/cost implication issues to relevant person/organisation. Oversee all third party contracted work ito time and quality. Manage after installation/repair guarantees.

Monitor and maintain systems and networks. Reload and/or upgrade of software. Implement and maintain scan for viruses. Update anti-virus software physically and remotely for continuous computer functionality and operation by users. Continuously update customers with information regarding updates, new functionalities.

Provide Reports. Provide complete service reports to the relevant stakeholders in the agreed format/system, accurately and timely.

Adherence to Governance. Adhere to all company policies and procedures. Adheres to safety regulations and industry standards.



Requirements:

Matric/Grade 12.

A+ certification.

N+ Certification.

MSCE.

3-5 years IT /desktop support.

Control4, CCTV, Wi-Fi, server and IP networks maintenance and support.

Microsoft Operating Systems (Desktop & Server).

Microsoft 365.

Payroll support.

Printer support.

Wireless networking.

Back up (hard-and software) operating systems.

Working hours 08:00 – 16:00 but must be willing to work after hours and provide support on weekends when required.

Place of work will be at the company offices but remote work/work from client premises will apply.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an End User Support Technician to join their team!

Learn more/Apply for this position