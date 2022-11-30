Enterprise Architect – Gauteng Sandown

Purpose of the Position: Is the owner of the MultiChoice business architecture capability. The enterprise business architect is responsible for the design, development, delivery and ongoing maintenance of a MultiChoice Group-wide business architecture blueprint, and related execution roadmap, assuring its continued alignment to the overarching objectives of the MultiChoice business, IT and enterprise architecture requirements.

Key Performance Objectives

Strategy execution & Capability Ownership –

Owner, custodian ,and champion of the MultiChoice Business Architecture capability, ensuring cross-group alignment of business strategies & models with other functional areas and business functions, including alignment to the enterprise architecture

Translates strategic requirements into a usable target Business architecture and roadmap, which may include appropriate business and market-related business design, associated business drivers, objectives & KPI’s, as well as the targeted sets of business capabilities and processes to achieve the MCG strategic objectives

Ensure the Business architecture aligns to the enterprise architecture, and that all existing business models, processes & assets are identified, stewarded and leveraged across the business as appropriate

Definition of appropriate MultiChoice business models, frameworks, reference designs, standards, policies and practices

Setup, implementation and governance over tools and investments used to design and communicate the business architecture

Ensure a focus on business solution design quality by developing and publishing standards such as (not limited to) business engagement standards, process standards, business model policies & operating standards

Drives communication and use/alignment of the target business strategy and architecture (Blueprint) across MultiChoice Group stakeholders

Provides enterprise-wide assurance over the integrity and appropriateness of business architecture designs, using MultiChoice approved standards

Monitors emerging industry standards, positioning improvements to the business environment where appropriate

Ongoing review of business design programme performance and value realization objectives

Business representative in architecture and design related forum(s) as a key decision-making stakeholderDelivery Planning, Design & Implementation

Coordinate new business architecture activities across MultiChoice Group stakeholders, ensuring they are consistent and well integrated with the established MCG blueprint, using an appropriate repository (Metadata, registry or portal) to promote reuse and standards adoption

Active member in pre-execution analysis and business case development of new projects impacting business designs and architectures. Provides an enterprise view of dependencies, impact and overlap against the existing portfolio and roadmap

Identifies business risks, assesses the potential impact on other MCG business brand strategies, designs and existing projects

Collaboration with all project stakeholders to review the objectives, requirements, designs and constraints of each solution, determining conformance with the approved EA Blueprint

Recommends the most suitable business architecture, and defines the solution at a high level whilst updating the related business model & framework as appropriate

Models designed and updated using the standardized modelling tool, stored in the enterprise architecture repository

Lead in design of project Conceptual, Logical Architecture(s) and roadmap(s), recommending the most suitable approach in alignment with the target business architecture. The designs should consider the following: o MultiChoice Business (and Functional area) & IT strategy – Across SA, MAL and VE

o Enterprise architecture strategy

o MultiChoice Business Model & Roadmap

o Business trends and emerging technologies

o Existing Business Initiatives & Overlaps

o Business & Technology Capabilities & Roadmap

Integrated Architecture Domains & Roadmaps: Channel, Business Process, Integration, Data, Infrastructure, Security, Partner & 3rd Party Ecosystems

o Business, Functional and Non-functional project requirements

o Regulatory, legal and compliance implications i.e. consumer privacy laws, data retention policies, outsourced data and specific industry guidelines

Governance & Risk Management

Monitor regulatory and compliance guidelines (such as consumer privacy issues or cross-region cloud integration and audit requirements) to determine impact on the business architecture

Validate audit objectives and assist with creation of audit plans to ensure continued integrity and transparency of business designs

Review audit reports to ensure findings and recommendations are acted on

Ensures Risk Management processes are in place to protect business and related IT assets through appropriate standards and security policies

Provides input into the development of policies, standards and guidelines to direct selection, development, implementation and use/distribution of business & user platforms

Provides assurance and governance at key milestones, ensuring appropriate application of MultiChoice business architecture standards and practices

Governs and manages change to the business architecture landscape, iincludingtarget architecture change (project-based), as well as management of repository artefacts (i.e. knowledge management and appropriate application of tooling standards)

Architecture Management

May lead a team of allocated specialist designers and analysts, assuming responsibility for solution designs impacting the business architecture

Manages communication of business architecture change through the appropriate committees and architecture boards

Responsible for the achievement of business architecture KPIs

Manages the MultiChoice business architecture working group

Responsible to manage the knowledge & architecture repository for all business architecture artefactsResearch & Analysis

Active in market trend research and benchmarking of competitive Media institutions, and their approaches/business models & technologies used to drive business innovation

Active in the positioning of feasible business concepts to MultiChoice Group, contributing to business case development and architecture positioning

Research new technologies and suites to evolve the existing MultiChoice channel technology stack, providing recommendations as appropriate

Desired Skills:

architecture

process design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position