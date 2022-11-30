ERP Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 30, 2022

Job purpose:
The main purpose of your role as ERP Specialist is to offer IT related support to all employees. To control and co-ordinate the Information Systems technical and support function by monitoring and maintaining the ERP systems in respect of breakdown and performance, control user access, providing training to users.
Minimum requirements:

  • Syspro Certification
  • Relevant IT Qualification
  • MCITP SQL Certification (preferred)
  • 3 years Syspro System Administration experience
  • Syspro Functional experience, including financial, distribution and manufacturing modules
  • User training experience
  • Project management skills
  • Experience with integrating Syspro with other interfaces
  • Advanced Excel
  • End User Syspro Support and Training experience
  • Create and maintain customized reports using MS SQL, Syspro reporting service, Excel
  • Setting up of business processes and procedures
  • Support of Syspro environment including Application Server, Database and Client PCs operating in a manufacturing environment

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology
  • Effective Computer Literacy
  • Management
  • Leadership
  • Data Analysis
  • Organizational Skills

