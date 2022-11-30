Job purpose:
The main purpose of your role as ERP Specialist is to offer IT related support to all employees. To control and co-ordinate the Information Systems technical and support function by monitoring and maintaining the ERP systems in respect of breakdown and performance, control user access, providing training to users.
Minimum requirements:
- Syspro Certification
- Relevant IT Qualification
- MCITP SQL Certification (preferred)
- 3 years Syspro System Administration experience
- Syspro Functional experience, including financial, distribution and manufacturing modules
- User training experience
- Project management skills
- Experience with integrating Syspro with other interfaces
- Advanced Excel
- End User Syspro Support and Training experience
- Create and maintain customized reports using MS SQL, Syspro reporting service, Excel
- Setting up of business processes and procedures
- Support of Syspro environment including Application Server, Database and Client PCs operating in a manufacturing environment
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Effective Computer Literacy
- Management
- Leadership
- Data Analysis
- Organizational Skills