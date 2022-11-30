ERP Specialist

Job purpose:

The main purpose of your role as ERP Specialist is to offer IT related support to all employees. To control and co-ordinate the Information Systems technical and support function by monitoring and maintaining the ERP systems in respect of breakdown and performance, control user access, providing training to users.

Minimum requirements:

Syspro Certification

Relevant IT Qualification

MCITP SQL Certification (preferred)

3 years Syspro System Administration experience

Syspro Functional experience, including financial, distribution and manufacturing modules

User training experience

Project management skills

Experience with integrating Syspro with other interfaces

Advanced Excel

End User Syspro Support and Training experience

Create and maintain customized reports using MS SQL, Syspro reporting service, Excel

Setting up of business processes and procedures

Support of Syspro environment including Application Server, Database and Client PCs operating in a manufacturing environment

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Effective Computer Literacy

Management

Leadership

Data Analysis

Organizational Skills

