ETL Developer

Nov 30, 2022

Responsibilities:

Develop new ETL feeds and enhance existing ETLs.
Electronic Data Interchange between multiple financial systems.
Deployment verification, Support testing team.
Meet client expectations across different projects
Data migration

Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years experience:

  • System and Data Integration
  • Ab Initio
  • Pentaho Kettle data integration
  • SQL
  • Linux/Unix scripting
  • SAS programming (intermediate)
  • ETL on SQL
  • Banking Systems
  • Data Structures and relationships
  • R Programming (intermediate)
  • JIRA
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2014/2017
  • Oracle Database 11g and 19c
  • Microsoft Office (MS Word, MS Powerpoint, MS Excel, MS Outlook, MS Visio)
  • Quantitative Analysis
  • Visual Studio [Phone Number Removed];)
  • Qlikview modeling
  • Excellent team player and leader. Ability to perform and deliver under pressure and within deadlines and learn new technologies and methodologies.

Desired Skills:

  • AB Initio
  • ETL
  • Data warehouse
  • Microsoft SSIS
  • SSAS
  • SSRS
  • Tera Data

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A leading developer of software systems for the Financial sector is looking for a robust, innovative & passionate AB Initio Developer. The products, solutions, and services they create are developed and maintained by a team of highly skilled people, operating in a very competitive and increasingly sophisticated market. At the heart of our reputation for excellence is our investment in our people.

