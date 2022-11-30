ETL Developer – Gauteng Fourways

Responsibilities:

Develop new ETL feeds and enhance existing ETLs.

Electronic Data Interchange between multiple financial systems.

Deployment verification, Support testing team.

Meet client expectations across different projects

Data migration

Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years experience:

System and Data Integration

Ab Initio

Pentaho Kettle data integration

SQL

Linux/Unix scripting

SAS programming (intermediate)

ETL on SQL

Banking Systems

Data Structures and relationships

R Programming (intermediate)

JIRA

Microsoft SQL Server 2014/2017

Oracle Database 11g and 19c

Microsoft Office (MS Word, MS Powerpoint, MS Excel, MS Outlook, MS Visio)

Quantitative Analysis

Visual Studio [Phone Number Removed];)

Qlikview modeling

Excellent team player and leader. Ability to perform and deliver under pressure and within deadlines and learn new technologies and methodologies.

Desired Skills:

AB Initio

ETL

Data warehouse

Microsoft SSIS

SSAS

SSRS

Tera Data

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading developer of software systems for the Financial sector is looking for a robust, innovative & passionate AB Initio Developer. The products, solutions, and services they create are developed and maintained by a team of highly skilled people, operating in a very competitive and increasingly sophisticated market. At the heart of our reputation for excellence is our investment in our people.

