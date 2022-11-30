ETL Developer – Gauteng Fourways

Responsibilities:
Develop new ETL feeds and enhance existing ETLs.
Electronic Data Interchange between multiple financial systems.
Deployment verification, Support testing team.
Meet client expectations across different projects
Data migration
Requirements:
Minimum of 3 years experience:
- System and Data Integration
- Ab Initio
- Pentaho Kettle data integration
- SQL
- Linux/Unix scripting
- SAS programming (intermediate)
- ETL on SQL
- Banking Systems
- Data Structures and relationships
- R Programming (intermediate)
- JIRA
- Microsoft SQL Server 2014/2017
- Oracle Database 11g and 19c
- Microsoft Office (MS Word, MS Powerpoint, MS Excel, MS Outlook, MS Visio)
- Quantitative Analysis
- Visual Studio [Phone Number Removed];)
- Qlikview modeling
- Excellent team player and leader. Ability to perform and deliver under pressure and within deadlines and learn new technologies and methodologies.
Desired Skills:
- AB Initio
- ETL
- Data warehouse
- Microsoft SSIS
- SSAS
- SSRS
- Tera Data
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leading developer of software systems for the Financial sector is looking for a robust, innovative & passionate AB Initio Developer. The products, solutions, and services they create are developed and maintained by a team of highly skilled people, operating in a very competitive and increasingly sophisticated market. At the heart of our reputation for excellence is our investment in our people.