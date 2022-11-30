GoldenRule is recruiting for a leader in the technology field, we’re looking for a well seasoned Full Stack Developer. The role is office based and located in the north of JHB.
Personality traits
- Self-starter
- Good communication skills
- Problem solver
- Innovator
- Must be able to perform under pressure
- Attention to detail
Must have knowledge in:
- Databases (MySQL, Mongo DB)
- Progressive Web Apps
Languages:
- PHP
- Java
- Android
- IOS
- Flutter
Software tools
- Visual Stusio Code
- Netbeans
Front-end Frameworks
- Bootstrap
- Css
- HTML
- Javascript
Responsibilities
- Develop full website Solutions.
- Document user journeys.
- Creating and databases.
- Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.
- Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Working alongside a team.
- Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Designing and developing APIs.
- Meeting both technical and consumer needs.
- Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML