Full Stack Developer

Nov 30, 2022

GoldenRule is recruiting for a leader in the technology field, we’re looking for a well seasoned Full Stack Developer. The role is office based and located in the north of JHB.

Personality traits

  • Self-starter

  • Good communication skills

  • Problem solver

  • Innovator

  • Must be able to perform under pressure

  • Attention to detail

Must have knowledge in:

  • Databases (MySQL, Mongo DB)

  • Progressive Web Apps

Languages:

  • PHP

  • Java

  • Android

  • IOS

  • Flutter

Software tools

  • Visual Stusio Code

  • Netbeans

Front-end Frameworks

  • Bootstrap

  • Css

  • HTML

  • Javascript

Responsibilities

  • Develop full website Solutions.

  • Document user journeys.

  • Creating and databases.

  • Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.

  • Ensuring responsiveness of applications.

  • Working alongside a team.

  • Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

  • Designing and developing APIs.

  • Meeting both technical and consumer needs.

  • Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

