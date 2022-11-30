Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is recruiting for a leader in the technology field, we’re looking for a well seasoned Full Stack Developer. The role is office based and located in the north of JHB.

Personality traits

Self-starter

Good communication skills

Problem solver

Innovator

Must be able to perform under pressure

Attention to detail

Must have knowledge in:

Databases (MySQL, Mongo DB)

Progressive Web Apps

Languages:

PHP

Java

Android

IOS

Flutter

Software tools

Visual Stusio Code

Netbeans

Front-end Frameworks

Bootstrap

Css

HTML

Javascript

Responsibilities

Develop full website Solutions.

Document user journeys.

Creating and databases.

Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.

Ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Working alongside a team.

Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Designing and developing APIs.

Meeting both technical and consumer needs.

Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

