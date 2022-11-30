IT Intern

Purpose of the Role:

The purpose of this role is to fulfil an Internship function in respect of rendering IT hardware and software support and services through LegalWise, LEZA and LifeWise and Scorpion Legal.

You will be responsible for:

Setting-up and configuring computers and other equipment according to the department documentation and standards.

Diagnosing and repairing faults, apply service packs, patches and fixes according to the department documentation, standards and requirements.

Logging of calls, telephone support, and basic desktop support.

Recording serial numbers and product keys of installed and replaced equipment/software.

Assisting in IT Projects (research and testing).

Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Completed Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent

A+ Computer Certification essential

Must be computer literate

Must speak English fluently

Ability to speak one other official African language advantageous

Other Requirements:

Must relocate on own cost

Must be willing to travel to different branches to provide IT support

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement

Integrity assessment will be a requirement

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills

High Stress Tolerance and adaptability

Excellent customer services orientation

Problem solving abilities

Able to liaise professionally and effectively on all levels

Perform onsite and remote support

Must be able to function alone and in a team

Must be able to think on your feet hands-on willing to assist and learn new technology

About The Employer:

LEZA is committed to protecting your privacy. Your information will be used properly, lawfully, securely and transparently for the purpose of recruitment processes. LEZA has implemented appropriate technical and organisational information security measures to help keep your information secure, accurate and current.

Please note that LEZA applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.

Open only to South African citizens.

