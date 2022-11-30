Lead Software Developer at Old Mutual Finance

Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
– Design and program software solutions based on user requirement specifications.
– Manage the implementation of software solutions.
– Review the work of Junior Programmers and provide required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support.
– Investigate, analyse and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.
– Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.
– Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).
– Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).
What You Will Need To Succeed:
A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 8 years’ experience in Software Design and Programming.
You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:
– Java
– Spring Boot
– Docker
– Kubernetes
– ANT
– Maven
– Source control – Git, SVN
– XML
– XSL
– Html
– xsl:fo
– Jquery
– Jenkins
– Patterns
– UML
– Relational databases
– Object databases
– SQL
– Web servers (e.g Tomcat, Jetty,Netty)