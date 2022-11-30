Lead Software Developer at Old Mutual Finance – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Desired Skills:

java

SQL

GIT

tomcat

webservers

soap

rest

About The Employer:

– Design and program software solutions based on user requirement specifications.

– Manage the implementation of software solutions.

– Review the work of Junior Programmers and provide required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support.

– Investigate, analyse and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.

– Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.

– Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).

– Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).

What You Will Need To Succeed:

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 8 years’ experience in Software Design and Programming.

You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

– Java

– Spring Boot

– Docker

– Kubernetes

– ANT

– Maven

– Source control – Git, SVN

– XML

– XSL

– Html

– xsl:fo

– Jquery

– Jenkins

– Patterns

– UML

– Relational databases

– Object databases

– SQL

– Web servers (e.g Tomcat, Jetty,Netty)

