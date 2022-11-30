Programmer – Full stack Developer (React, Angular, Python) – Western Cape Cape Town

The main purpose of this position is to aid in developing and maintaining algorithms that lead to products and services offered by the Company. The Programmer will be the lead in moving research developed models to operations, providing coding assistance for advisory production for clients, and in ensuring that efficiencies are introduced within the operational weather climate environment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tertiary qualifications in Computer Science/Programming or equivalent

Minimum 3 years of relevant industry experience

Experience in full stack application development: Database design Backend web API design and implementation Frontend development using React / Angular and similar frameworks Data visualisation

Excellent programming capability/experience is essential with a minimum of 3 years experience in Python programming

DUTIES:

Designing and developing innovative and practical technical solutions, applications, software or algorithms for the Company

Testing, installing, evaluating and maintaining new algorithms and programs

Providing operational programming support

Assisting application development projects by providing advice and support

Desired Skills:

python programming

Angular

full stack developer

Learn more/Apply for this position