Rectron partners with Huawei to distribute Smart PV solutions

Rectron has expanded its renewable energy offerings by partnering with Huawei to distribute FusionSolar’s Smart PV solutions that can be used for a wide range of applications, from the utility-scale solar plant to the home.

According to recent data from the load-shedding app EskomSePush, South Africa has experienced over 2 000 hours (or nearly 90 days) of national load-shedding in 2022. There is no short-term end in sight to rolling blackouts either, with Eskom ‘optimistically’ forecasting only a few days of low-stage load shedding until August 2023.

To try to mitigate the power crisis, South African consumers and businesses are increasingly exploring off-grid options, such as solar solutions.

Applied in utility-scale facilities, commercial rooftops, and residential installations, Smart PV solutions leverage the latest digital technologies for PV power generation and energy storage. FusionSolar’s string inverters, which convert sunlight into electricity, help improve the solar installations’ performance and make PV a primary energy source. Huawei’s latest product also boasts intelligent management technology to create the optimal user experience.

“We are excited to partner with Huawei, as the company brings significant technology expertise into the solar solutions space. Smart energy is the next frontier in sustainability, and in a South African power crisis context, this offering couldn’t come at a better time. From installing a PV power plant to monitoring your home’s solar energy usage on an app, FusionSolar’s Smart PV solutions cover a range of applications; Rectron is proud to be able to facilitate the distribution of such game-changing technology,” says Spencer Chen, MD of Rectron South Africa.

FusionSolar offers Smart PV and energy storage solutions for power generation, transmission, distribution, and storage. The residential, commercial, and industrial Smart PV solutions allow homes and businesses to get off the grid, save on electricity costs, and take advantage of intelligent assistance that enhances safety, operational efficiency, simplifies maintenance, and maximises return on investment.

“Huawei is aware that Africa has the greatest solar-generation potential globally – the continent is home to 60% of the world’s best solar resources. Yet this potential remains untapped, with only one percent of solar generation capacity utilised. In a country like South Africa, this provides a unique opportunity to help people and industries have access to electricity that’s not only stable but also renewable. Our partnership with Rectron is a step in the right direction towards this goal, and we look forward to helping shape Africa’s promising solar future,” says Yu Zhang, South Africa digital power director at Huawei.