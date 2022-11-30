Scrum Master

The scrum master helps to facilitate scrum to the larger team by ensuring the scrum framework is followed. He/she is committed to the scrum values and practices, but should also remain flexible and open to opportunities for the team to improve their workflow.

Role

Managing communication between agile teams and product owners of internal and external business units to develop software that supports business needs

Developing and documenting software requirements in collaboration with the product owners

Leading development delivery within timelines

Establishing and maintaining excellent working relationships with all developers and sponsors, while managing time and costs

Requirements:

Minimum of 4 – 5 years’ experience within a dedicated SCRUM driven role

Experience managing multiple Teams in a Large Corporate environment. Managing minimum 4 – 5 sizes from 4 – 6 plus.

Basic understanding of software engineering best practices, and basic architecture concepts like service orientated architecture and object orientated analysis and design

Willing to get your hands dirty and work with the BA, Developers & Testers on technical requirements etc – (non-functional). Must be very hands-on in terms of Software Development/Engineering tools, testing, UAT, SQL Scripting, etc.

Understanding of software development project management, particularly for application development

Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly Scrum

Desired Skills:

SCRUM

Agile

DevOps

Scrum Management

SDLC

Software Development Life Cycle

Sprint

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Banking

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial Service Provider

