The scrum master helps to facilitate scrum to the larger team by ensuring the scrum framework is followed. He/she is committed to the scrum values and practices, but should also remain flexible and open to opportunities for the team to improve their workflow.
Role
- Managing communication between agile teams and product owners of internal and external business units to develop software that supports business needs
- Developing and documenting software requirements in collaboration with the product owners
- Leading development delivery within timelines
- Establishing and maintaining excellent working relationships with all developers and sponsors, while managing time and costs
Requirements:
- Minimum of 4 – 5 years’ experience within a dedicated SCRUM driven role
- Experience managing multiple Teams in a Large Corporate environment. Managing minimum 4 – 5 [Email Address Removed] sizes from 4 – 6 plus.
- Basic understanding of software engineering best practices, and basic architecture concepts like service orientated architecture and object orientated analysis and design
- Willing to get your hands dirty and work with the BA, Developers & Testers on technical requirements etc – (non-functional). Must be very hands-on in terms of Software Development/Engineering tools, testing, UAT, SQL Scripting, etc.
- Understanding of software development project management, particularly for application development
- Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly Scrum
Desired Skills:
- SCRUM
- Agile
- DevOps
- Scrum Management
- SDLC
- Software Development Life Cycle
- Sprint
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Financial Service Provider