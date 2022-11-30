Scrum Master

Nov 30, 2022

The scrum master helps to facilitate scrum to the larger team by ensuring the scrum framework is followed. He/she is committed to the scrum values and practices, but should also remain flexible and open to opportunities for the team to improve their workflow.

Role

  • Managing communication between agile teams and product owners of internal and external business units to develop software that supports business needs
  • Developing and documenting software requirements in collaboration with the product owners
  • Leading development delivery within timelines
  • Establishing and maintaining excellent working relationships with all developers and sponsors, while managing time and costs

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 4 – 5 years’ experience within a dedicated SCRUM driven role
  • Experience managing multiple Teams in a Large Corporate environment. Managing minimum 4 – 5 [Email Address Removed] sizes from 4 – 6 plus.
  • Basic understanding of software engineering best practices, and basic architecture concepts like service orientated architecture and object orientated analysis and design
  • Willing to get your hands dirty and work with the BA, Developers & Testers on technical requirements etc – (non-functional). Must be very hands-on in terms of Software Development/Engineering tools, testing, UAT, SQL Scripting, etc.
  • Understanding of software development project management, particularly for application development
  • Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly Scrum

Desired Skills:

  • SCRUM
  • Agile
  • DevOps
  • Scrum Management
  • SDLC
  • Software Development Life Cycle
  • Sprint

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial Service Provider

