Senior C# Full Stack Developer with SQL + Angular – Remote – up to R1m per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of South Africa’s financial institutions that specialise in cloud documents is on the lookout for a Senior .Net Developer.

You will be involved in the designing and architect of high-quality software solutions, identifying, prioritizing, and executing tasks in the SDLC (software development life cycle). You will also be involved in the development of tools and applications by producing clean and efficient code.

Requirements:

C#

.Net Core

ASP.NET Web API

WCF

HTML

JavaScript

Angular

Bootstrap

Azure

Qualifications:

BSc Degree

6+ years of experience

