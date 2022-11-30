Senior Data Engineer

The main purpose of this position is to own business intelligence (BI) data pipelines that feed from various data systems across the company into the BI data landscape, and to lead the enablement as well as support of Data as a Service (DaaS) to the company Group

JOB DESCRIPTION

Develop standards and frameworks to guide the implementation of insights data services across the company in alignment with best practice such as (DataOps), (DevOps), (MLOps) etc.

Own BI data pipelines and flows for the entire analytics landscape.

Ensure understanding of clients’ data requirements in order to drive the continuous development of data services and address the ever-evolving business needs.

Drive or lead the design and building of data pipelines that are robust, modular, scalable, deployable, reproducible and versioned for analytics and reporting purposes.

Be accountable for data pipeline performance, ensuring optimised data pipelines, continuous data availability and optimal long-term performance.

Identify and drive the implementation of new data engineering features.

Lead the implementation of data-sharing technology services for the company in alignment to the BI as well as Business Solutions and Technology Department (BSTD) strategy.

Lead the diagnoses, management and enhancement of performance of BI data marts and warehouses across the company by applying data engineering techniques such as distributed computing and data optimisation.

Provide guidance and technical input to resolving high-complexity data issues across all BI data marts, data warehouses and data lakes.

Proactively identify and drive initiatives to ensure compliance with and adherence to security and application standards with respect to all BI data services.

Identify and manage the mitigation of risks relating to all BI data services.

Lead engagements and problem-solving sessions with cross-functional stakeholders, from technical data teams to senior management, to address their data needs in order to build impactful analytics solutions.

Provide reporting and recommendations on data service performance, improvements and data availability to senior management and other relevant stakeholders.

Keep abreast of industry best practice and technologies, and lead the implementation of new technologies to optimise effective and efficient data pipelines and services.

Impart knowledge of the technical environment to the Data Engineers, System Development, Database Administrator, Infrastructure and Enterprise Architecture as well as Enterprise Information Management teams.

Own and be accountable for the delivery of technical data engineering work streams.

Mentor and guide more junior colleagues.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

a Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Management, Mathematics or Technology, or an equivalent qualification;

at least 8–10 years’ experience in building, maintaining and optimising data pipelines and services; and at least 3 years’ experience in managing technical teams.

Desired Skills:

• effective communication

• judgement and decision-making

• planning and organising

