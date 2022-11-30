Senior Data Engineer (SAS) – Johannesburg – Up to R1m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

This well-established insurance giant is on the lookout for a Senior Data Engineer to join their incredible team. They offer affordable and comprehensive insurance, financial advice, and believe in the power of connecting with their customers in real and meaningful ways.

If you have the knowledge and experience stipulated below, as well as vast experience with SAS, then this opportunity is for you. APPLY NOW!

What Do You Need to Know?

SAS (essential)

ETL processes

Extracting data into EDW/Data Lake

How to code, test, & implement applications (SDLC)

Programming code quality assurance

DAMA

Experience with SQL and Cloud Technology (advantageous)

The Reference Number for this position is BRM55765 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton, Johannesburg offering a rate of up to R1m Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce via [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

SAS

ETL processes

SQL

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

