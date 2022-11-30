Senior Data Warehouse Developer – Centurion – Up to R500 Per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

Nov 30, 2022

The investments division of this well-established South African organisation is seeking a Senior Data Warehouse Developer with advanced SQL skills to join their team.
If you fit the profile below, APPLY NOW!
Do You Have?

  • Strong SQL skills
  • A Degree (IT, Statistics, Computer Science)
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience (financial sector)
  • Strong SDLC understanding
  • DMBOK certification (advantageous)

Skills & Experience

  • Strong understanding of Data Architecture, Metadata, & Master Data Management (MDM)
  • 5+ years’ experience in T-SQL & SQL Server Database Engine
  • 5+ years’ experience in MS SSIS ETL software
  • 5+ years’ experience with MS Visual Studio Data Tools
  • Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo, and PostgreSQL
  • Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software
  • Strong understanding of source control systems, and building & releasing software versions (Microsoft TFS preferable)
  • Strong understanding of the DAMA framework
  • Ability to draft data governance policies (in accordance with TOGAF, ZACHMAN, or similar)

The Reference Number for this position is BRM55725 which is a Fixed Term 12-Month Contract position based in Centurion offering a rate of up to R500 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce via [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • T-SQL
  • SQL Server
  • MS
  • SSIS
  • ETL
  • TOGAF
  • Oracle
  • DB2
  • MySQL
  • MS Access
  • Mongo
  • PostgreSQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

