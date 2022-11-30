An exciting opportunity for our GoldenRule client in the HR field requires a skilled Senior Java Spring Boot Developer. The role is permanent and semi remote with office visits once a week in the North of JHB.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
• Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or other relevant fields
• Knowledgeable in software development design patterns
• You are a strong team player who can collaborate effectively with different stakeholders
• Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment will be advantageous
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
• Minimum 3 years of experience in Spring framework(Spring Data, Spring MVC, Spring JPA…)
(Spring Boot experience good to have)
• Docker experience (good to have)
• Kubernetes experience (good to have)
• Good to have GIT, Swagger, PCF, Rabbit MQ
• Good API skills technology such as Rest Webservice
• Experience on creating unit test using JUnit, Mockito or PowerMock
• Experience on markup language such as JSON and YML
• Proficiency in Advanced SQL
• Good exposure and progressive experience working on Azure Cloud and integrations
• Strong hands-on experience on Spring core and Spring JPA
• Experienced in using GIT and Maven
• Good with CI/CD – Jenkins
• Good written, verbal communication and documentation skills
• Experience on using Quality and Security scan tools such as Sonar, Fortify and WebInspect
• Experienced on Agile methodology
• Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
• Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Design, implement, and maintain Java applications
• Deliver high availability and performance
• Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle
• Write well-designed, efficient, and testable code
• Conduct software analysis, programming, testing, and debugging
• Manage Java and Java EE application development
• Ensure designs comply with specifications
• Prepare and produce releases of software components
• Transform business requirements into technical specifications which then translates into
workable code
• Support continuous improvement
o Investigate alternatives and technologies for various software needs (i.e., CMS,
auditing, etc.) and then present the options for architectural review at the
architecture board
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML