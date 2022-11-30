Senior Java Spring Boot Developer

An exciting opportunity for our GoldenRule client in the HR field requires a skilled Senior Java Spring Boot Developer. The role is permanent and semi remote with office visits once a week in the North of JHB.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

• Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or other relevant fields

• Knowledgeable in software development design patterns

• You are a strong team player who can collaborate effectively with different stakeholders

• Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment will be advantageous

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

• Minimum 3 years of experience in Spring framework(Spring Data, Spring MVC, Spring JPA…)

(Spring Boot experience good to have)

• Docker experience (good to have)

• Kubernetes experience (good to have)

• Good to have GIT, Swagger, PCF, Rabbit MQ

• Good API skills technology such as Rest Webservice

• Experience on creating unit test using JUnit, Mockito or PowerMock

• Experience on markup language such as JSON and YML

• Proficiency in Advanced SQL

• Good exposure and progressive experience working on Azure Cloud and integrations

• Strong hands-on experience on Spring core and Spring JPA

• Experienced in using GIT and Maven

• Good with CI/CD – Jenkins

• Good written, verbal communication and documentation skills

• Experience on using Quality and Security scan tools such as Sonar, Fortify and WebInspect

• Experienced on Agile methodology

• Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

• Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Design, implement, and maintain Java applications

• Deliver high availability and performance

• Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle

• Write well-designed, efficient, and testable code

• Conduct software analysis, programming, testing, and debugging

• Manage Java and Java EE application development

• Ensure designs comply with specifications

• Prepare and produce releases of software components

• Transform business requirements into technical specifications which then translates into

workable code

• Support continuous improvement

o Investigate alternatives and technologies for various software needs (i.e., CMS,

auditing, etc.) and then present the options for architectural review at the

architecture board

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

