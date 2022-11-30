Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Kempton Park

The Senior Software Developer (SSD) oversees the development of functional applications within the B1 LINK environment, and will be hands on in coding, code reviewing, debugging and other related activities in maintaining and enhancing the B1 LINK offering.

At B1SA, user experience is our passion, underpinned by sound technology, quality code, and efficient business processes. We require the SSD to be a key role player in delivering and maintaining the highest standard of evolving software and user experience, that continues to exceed our clients’ expectations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implement and support development tools and infrastructure;

Continuously improve internal processes to ensure optimal efficiencies;

Develop quality code using .Net programming languages, primarily C#;

Upgrade, configure and debug the existing application/s;

Manage testing and version releases;

Provide technical support to internal and external stakeholders;

Actively support internal and external stakeholders to develop Business Requirement Documents that align business needs and sound technological thinking, delivering optimal platform solutions for customer experience;

Provide input where requested in relation to the appointment of additional internal development resources, and promote knowledge sharing, effective teamwork, and growth;

Support management with strategy development as and when requested to do so;

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field

A Professional qualification in DevOps (AWS/Azure), Agile, or similar is advantageous

A minimum of 6 years experience as a .NET developer;

Exposure to the ASP.NET Framework, SQL Server, and design and architectural patterns;

Familiarity with architecture styles;

Experience in debugging and root cause analysis;

Strong knowledge of programming languages and cloud services (experience in one or more is required):

o .Net Core (C#)

o TypeScript/JavaScript

Hands-on experience in coding and software development.

Knowledge in the following would be considered advantageous

o Reactjs

o [Azure] Cloud services (Service Bus, Storage, SQL, Cloud Functions, App Services)

o Azure DevOps Build Pipelines & Releases

o Kubernetes & Azure Kubernetes Services would be advantageous

o Nginx

o Docker

o Other cloud services and tech stacks

COMPETENCIES & SKILLS

Accountable, trustworthy, and able to build lasting relationships with their teams.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Strong leadership and organizational skills.

Willingness to build professional relationships with staff and clients.

Excellent communication, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Will have an empathetic first approach; able to provide constructive encouragement and positive feedback to ensure optimal team performance.

Communicating effectively with all stakeholders, particularly non-technologists.

Excellent command of the English language

Good written, oral, and interpersonal communication skills

Excellent understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives

Ability to effectively prioritize and accurately and effectively execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Exceptional interpersonal skills, with a focus on listening and questioning skills.

Highly self-motivated and directed.

Strong problem-solving skills

A good eye for detail and attention to quality.

Team-oriented and skilled in working within a collaborative environment.

An ability to build an effective tech team, an eye for spotting and nurturing talent within your team members.

Ability to manage time and tasks effectively to ensure that all targets are met in accordance to Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Desired Skills:

Accountable

trustworthy

diagnostic

motivational

oral

Web Applications Development

MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

