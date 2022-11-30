Software Development Project Manager at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Centurion

Looking for a Software Dev Project Manager with Life Insurance experience to

manage the overall delivery of projects, from initiation to close-out, to meet the stated business objectives and benefits, in compliance with all relevant Governance, Risk and Audit requirements.

Outputs

Internal process

Contribute to and coordinate the investigation of the feasibility of projects that support the achievement of business objectives.

Contribute to the development of relevant business cases for approval.

Determine and document the project scope in collaboration with team and stakeholders, to ensure project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives.

Determine and document project objectives and measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.

In collaboration with stakeholders develop project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully deliver the project objectives.

Identify and manage dependencies between projects across the business.

Identify risks and collaborate with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.

Manage the project through the project life cycle daily.

Liaise with various stakeholders to track, manage, and report on overall project progress, risks, issues as per specific reporting requirements.

Analyse project-related data (issue logs, risk logs, action logs) and analyze the data to enable informed decision making.

Compile minutes of project meetings and workshop and liaise with various stakeholders to sign-off minutes.

Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.

Client

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders to ensure that client expectations are managed.Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

People

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

Take ownership for driving career development.

Competencies & Behaviors

Actively live the company values.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Takes action to make things happen; uses initiative to start things up; shows drive and invests personal energy.

Analyses and processes information; is practically minded and applies common sense when investigating issues; asks probing questions; provides insights by identifying key issues is conceptual when developing ideas; applies theories to problem solving; strives to find solutions to problems; identifying underlying problems; Is focused on continuously improving things.

Is determined and decides on actions; willingly assumes responsibility; is definitive and stands by own decisions; makes intuitive judgments.

Is articulate in giving presentations; is eloquent and explains things well; projects social confidence when articulating information. Writes fluently when documenting facts; understands arguments logically; focuses on finding facts.

Manages tasks by being organised and methodical; plans activities systematically; sets priorities for tasks.

Is target focused and meets deadlines; is punctual and keeps to schedule; is reliable in finishing task.

Builds rapport and puts people at ease; is engaging and welcomes people. Is lively and projects enthusiasm; is focused on interacting and networking with people. Has the ability to resolve conflict.

Qualifications

B-Degree or DiplomaIT Project Management Qualification

Knowledge

Microsoft Office

Project Management software and tools

Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out

Agile methodology

Software development life cycle (SDLC)

Products administered by the business unit will be an advantage

Experience

3-5 years’ experience in a dedicated project management positionInsurance industry

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

